Judith "Judy" (Coker) Reynolds (1941 - 2019)
Judith "Judy" Coker Reynolds 77 of Matthews, formerly of Charlotte, passed away Tuesday, May 21st. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 28th at 11AM at Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 S Trade St, Matthews. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org). Online condolences may be sent to carolinafuneral.com. Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 26, 2019
