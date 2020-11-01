Judith Smalley Grivas
August 4, 1939 - October 27, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Judith Smalley Grivas passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2020 after a brief illness., She was 81. Judy was born on August 4, 1939 in Tampa, Florida, the daughter of the late Vernon Erving Smalley and Elizabeth Russell Smalley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Nick Grivas, a long-time neurosurgeon in Charlotte. During her time in Charlotte, Judy owned and operated a very popular dress shop on Providence Road.
During her last illness, Judy was treated by Dr. George Raad, who took a special interest in her and went out of his way to care for her at home. She was also very appreciative of the efforts of Teresa Parker, RN, who looked after her the last two years of her life.
Donations may be made in Judy's honor to the Humane Society of Charlotte; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; or The Mint Museum.
Services will be private.
