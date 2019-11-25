Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Steel. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Visitation 9:30 AM University City United Methodist Church (UCUMC) Funeral service 11:00 AM University City United Methodist Church (UCUMC) Send Flowers Obituary

On November 23, 2019, Judith Ellen Steel passed away at the age of 70 from pancreatic cancer. Judy was born on January 18, 1949, in Chillicothe, Ohio to Harold and Velma Steel. She was raised on the family farm where she graduated from Unioto High School in 1967. In 1968, Judy became a Flight Attendant with Piedmont Airlines, which became USAir and then later merged with American Airlines. She celebrated 50+ years of flying, made many dear airline friends, and served her passengers graciously with her quick wit and humor. She had a spirited personality and always made people around her laugh.



On September 14, 1985, she married her husband, whom she met while working on a flight. She loved to travel and shared that love with her stepchildren. Judy treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Judy was an active member at University City United Methodist Church and the Covenant Keeper Sunday School Class where she met and grew to love her four Ya-Ya Sisters whom she shared many cherish times with. She loved to get her hands dirty in the garden, which was the perfect spot to dress up as the Easter Bunny for the annual Easter Egg Hunt with the grandkids.



Judy was the loving and devoted wife to Kenneth J. Loucks, a caring and compassionate stepmother to Jason Loucks (Alison) and Alycia Parsons (Jim), and adored Grammy of Dean Parsons, Campbell Parsons, Andi Loucks, and Payton Loucks, a dear sister to Charlotte "Kay" Livingston, a loving aunt to Stephanie Peleuses and Tony Ranger, and a cuddling kitty mom to Murphy and Cody.



Visitation will be held at University City United Methodist Church (UCUMC) on December 7, 2019, from 9:30a until the time of funeral service in the sanctuary at 11:00a. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UCUMC Building Fund or Levine & Dickson Hospice House - Huntersville. Online condolences may be made at





Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 25, 2019

