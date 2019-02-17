Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Judith Anne Wilson LANCASTER, SC - Judith Anne Wilson, 82, of Lancaster S.C. passed away quietly at home on February 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, William Joel Wilson and was preceded in death by her brother Richard J. O'Rourke In addition to her husband, Judith is survived by her son Kevin Higgins and his wife Beth, daughter Kathleen Keiper, stepdaughters Faith Wilson and Lori Douglas, many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her beloved rescue fur baby, Lady. Born in Bayshore, New York to the late Richard J. and Elsie O'Rourke, Judith spent the majority of her life in NYC before moving to PA. At the age of 55, she returned to school to obtain a nursing degree and worked as a psychiatric nurse at Pocono Medical Center before continuing to practice in Charlotte, NC. After retirement she volunteered as a parish nurse through her local Episcopal church. Judith enjoyed trips to the theater and time at the beach. One of the true joys of her life was entertaining and cooking for friends and family. She always strived to make gatherings and holidays special for everyone. A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church located at 534 Plantation Rd, Lancaster S.C. 29720 at 2:00 P.M with a simple reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choosing.

