Judy Carol Arthur, age 79, of Lenoir, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Gateway Nursing Home after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.Judy was born on November 14, 1939 in Lenoir, NC to the late Sam and Joyce 'Faye' (Setzer) Safriet. The oldest of three children, Judy was a 1957 graduate of Lenoir High.
In California, Judy met and married her "soulmate for life" Frank Glen Arthur, Jr. They exchanged their wedding vows on August 21, 1965. With that marriage, she gained four "bonus children"- Diana, Donald, Donna and Debbra.
Judy retired from the Bank of Granite, after several years as a loan office, then assistant manager, and finally a compliance officer in Granite Falls.She pursued her passion for genealogy and history by being instrumental in the annual Setzer family reunion planning and creating a directory of the historic Littlejohn Church Cemetery.Because of her enthusiastic leadership, a group of church members brought to life the Courtney Chapel at Lelia Tuttle Park using original lumber from the pre-civil war era church building.
Preceding Judy in death were her parents and beloved husband. At the time of his death, on Feb. 26, 2018, they had been married 52 1/2 years.
Judy leaves behind her 4 children, sister Alice (Ott) Hightower and brother Sam (Deborah) Safriet.
A celebration of life service will be held at Littlejohn United Methodist Church in Gamewell, NC on Sunday, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm.Following the service, family and friends will gather in the Clay Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Littlejohn UMC Building Fund.
