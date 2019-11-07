Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Carol Arthur. View Sign Service Information EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE 1070 TAYLORSVILLE RD SE Lenoir , NC 28645 (828)-754-7979 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Littlejohn United Methodist Church Gamewell , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





In California, Judy met and married her "soulmate for life" Frank Glen Arthur, Jr. They exchanged their wedding vows on August 21, 1965. With that marriage, she gained four "bonus children"- Diana, Donald, Donna and Debbra.



Judy retired from the Bank of Granite, after several years as a loan office, then assistant manager, and finally a compliance officer in Granite Falls.She pursued her passion for genealogy and history by being instrumental in the annual Setzer family reunion planning and creating a directory of the historic Littlejohn Church Cemetery.Because of her enthusiastic leadership, a group of church members brought to life the Courtney Chapel at Lelia Tuttle Park using original lumber from the pre-civil war era church building.



Preceding Judy in death were her parents and beloved husband. At the time of his death, on Feb. 26, 2018, they had been married 52 1/2 years.



Judy leaves behind her 4 children, sister Alice (Ott) Hightower and brother Sam (Deborah) Safriet.



A celebration of life service will be held at Littlejohn United Methodist Church in Gamewell, NC on Sunday, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm.Following the service, family and friends will gather in the Clay Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Littlejohn UMC Building Fund.



Online condolences can be sent to the family



Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Arthur family.

Judy Carol Arthur, age 79, of Lenoir, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Gateway Nursing Home after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.Judy was born on November 14, 1939 in Lenoir, NC to the late Sam and Joyce 'Faye' (Setzer) Safriet. The oldest of three children, Judy was a 1957 graduate of Lenoir High.In California, Judy met and married her "soulmate for life" Frank Glen Arthur, Jr. They exchanged their wedding vows on August 21, 1965. With that marriage, she gained four "bonus children"- Diana, Donald, Donna and Debbra.Judy retired from the Bank of Granite, after several years as a loan office, then assistant manager, and finally a compliance officer in Granite Falls.She pursued her passion for genealogy and history by being instrumental in the annual Setzer family reunion planning and creating a directory of the historic Littlejohn Church Cemetery.Because of her enthusiastic leadership, a group of church members brought to life the Courtney Chapel at Lelia Tuttle Park using original lumber from the pre-civil war era church building.Preceding Judy in death were her parents and beloved husband. At the time of his death, on Feb. 26, 2018, they had been married 52 1/2 years.Judy leaves behind her 4 children, sister Alice (Ott) Hightower and brother Sam (Deborah) Safriet.A celebration of life service will be held at Littlejohn United Methodist Church in Gamewell, NC on Sunday, Nov 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm.Following the service, family and friends will gather in the Clay Fellowship Hall.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Littlejohn UMC Building Fund.Online condolences can be sent to the family atwww.evansfuneralservice.com Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Arthur family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close