Judy Heisler Morgan, 67, wife of Jack Calvin Morgan, Jr. died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her residence at DeBordieu Colony.
Mrs. Morgan was born June 12, 1952, in Newark, NJ, a daughter of the late August Joseph Heisler, Jr. and Shirley Weber Heisler.
Judy and Jack met at Bethany College in 1970 and were married in January 1972. They lived in Fairmont WV from January 1972 to August 1980, at which time they relocated to Charlotte. Following their retirement in 2016, Judy and Jack moved to DeBordieu Colony in Georgetown.
Judy had a strong entrepreneurial spirit establishing what was to be Fairmont WV's first Doggie Hotel in the early 1970's. After moving to Charlotte in 1980, she worked as a dental assistant and exercise leader for the Harris YMCA, before becoming an educator and successful tennis coach at Providence Day School. She traded her teaching certificate for a Real Estate broker's license in 1999 and maintained a top ten ranking at Cottingham Chalk and Associates for fourteen straight years. While at Bethany College, Judy played Varsity Volleyball. After marriage in 1972, Judy participated on the Fairmont State University Gymnastic team for three years. As part of the Gymnastic team activities, Judy had the occasion to coach five year old Mary Lou Retton.
Surviving are: her husband Jack; three sons, Jack "Cal" Morgan, III (Seanna) of Wilmington, NC, Carter A. Morgan (Brooke) of Charlotte, NC, Clayton W. Morgan (Marissa) of Houston, TX; a sister, Shirley H. Howard of Manahawkin, NJ; a brother, August J. Heisler, III of Lakeland, FL; and seven grandchildren, Jack III, Addison, Hunter, Maddox, Charlotte, Caroline and James.
A celebration of life for Judy will be four o'clock Wednesday, May 20, 2020, on the beach at DeBordieu Beach Club. Attire is requested to be beach casual, the brighter the better. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Dora Gafford.
A reception will follow at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Bill Carlisle, 346 Pinckey Rd. DeBordieu Colony, Georgetown, SC.
The family suggests memorials to: Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hall Rd., S. W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or www.lbda.org/donate.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.