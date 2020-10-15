Judy Howard Williams, 69, quietly slipped into her eternal rest on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home in Charlotte, NC. She was born to the late Luther & Mary (Foust) Howard on May 1, 1951. Judy grew up in
Charlotte's Brooklyn neighborhood, and was the second born and oldest girl in a family of eight children. Because of her position in the family, she was looked upon to be a role model at a very early age. She became the first in the family to attend college, where she studied apartment management and criminal justice. Judy attended Central Piedmont Community College early in her career but was determined to complete her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Pfeiffer University later in life.Judy was a woman of great faith and believed in hard work. She was a devoted, and second-generation member of Charlotte Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she was baptized at an early age and continued
to serve for many years. Her service to the church included: Elder, Treasurer, Youth Leader, Choir Director, Finance Team member, and many, many other roles. In 1975, Judy became the resident manager of Kingspark Apartments located on Charlotte's west side. However, she was more than an employee, she became a second mother to many in the community and helped generations of families. She founded the Kingspark Kids Club which met twice weekly and many times in her own living room. Many of
the children she mentored have gone on to have very successful careers in banking, business, politics, and professional sports. They are forever grateful to her for being there to guide their paths. On February 19, 1993, Shawna Hawk, Judy's goddaughter was murdered,and in the weeks following, she came up with the idea of starting a special support group to assist Shawna's mother Dee Sumpter with living after such a tragic event. This led to the birth of Mothers of Murdered Offspring(MOM-O), which held its first support meeting on March 29, 1993. Judy became the main reason that this organization flourished for over 27 years. Many times, taking her own funds to finance many of M.O.M.O.'s original needs and projects. Though she has never lost a child, Judy always felt that something had to be done to stop the violence and sadness. In fact,Judy was the mastermind behind the idea to create a National Purple-Ribbon Campaign, which promoted the purple ribbon to be recognized nationally, and now internationally as the color and symbol against violence. Early on in her career, Judy dreamed of becoming a judge. This was made possible last year when she was sworn in by the Mecklenburg County Clerk of Courts as an Honorary Magistrate. Surrounded by numerous fellow judges, the Mayor of Charlotte, family members and friends, she took the oath of office, and became the first and only person to receive this honor.Judy's community service was also recognized by numerous community awards and honors she received including the 2019 MLK Keeper of the Dream Award and being named the 2017 Charlottean of the Year. Those left to cherish her memory are: her children Bethel Henderson,David (Mary) Howard, Trinace Howard, Etienne Harris and Ianna Howard,all of Charlotte, NC; her sisters Mary (Luis) Rodriguez of Grovetown, GA,and Carolyn Miller of Charlotte, NC; and brother William Howard of Charlotte, NC; Sister-in-law Ann Howard (late Johnathan) of Charlotte, NC and ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces,nephews and godchildren. Funeral services to celebrate Judy's life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2pm at Steele Creek Church in Charlotte, NC. The address is 1929 W Arrowood Rd, Charlotte, NC. The family visitation time will be from 12 noon until 2 pm prior to the funeral services at the church. Due to COVID19, seating will be very limited and face masks will be required.Friends and family request that in lieu of flowers, please support and give to Judy's beloved Mothers of Murdered Offspring (MOM-O) at: Cash App:$4momocares or at www.MOMOcares.org
.