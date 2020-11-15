Judy McBride

October 22, 1945 - November 1, 2020

Waxhaw, North Carolina - Judy passed unexpectantly on November 1, 2020. Judy is survived by her husband, Joe of 53 years, son, Jay (Staci) of Charlotte, daughter, Jamy (Rhett) of Hendersonville, and most adored by Judy, three grandchildren, Jonathon, Nicolas and Harper. She is also survived by her sister, Penny Reid of GA, best lifelong friends, Lorena, Sara, and Barbara, and many friends. Judy was born in Tampa, FL on October 22, 1945 where she lived until 1999 when she and Joe moved to North Carolina. A Celebration of Judy's life will be planned at a later Spring date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA or any local animal shelter.





