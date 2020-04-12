Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Clardy Hicks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julia Clardy Hicks, 88, died April 4, 2020 at Southminster Retirement Community. Julia was born in Greenville, South Carolina, daughter of Luther Broadus Clardy and Katherine Carlisle Clardy.



Julia was beautiful, charming, warm and funny. She had an infectious laugh and brought light to every room she entered. Like most of us, she is defined best by what she loved. She loved nothing more than spending time with her friends and family. She adored her children and grandchildren. She and Robin had many wonderful life-long friends.



Julia had a passion for music and was an accomplished pianist. She attended Furman University, majoring in Piano Performance. She loved playing the piano to entertain her friends throughout her life. She also loved singing and added her beautiful alto voice to the Myers Park Baptist Church choir for 35 years



Julia loved every animal she ever met. Those animals who were lucky enough to find their way to her home lived a charmed life. Her love of animals began at a young age. Growing up she had many cats, her favorites were Pancake and Waffles.



Julia loved cooking, especially desserts. Those who were lucky enough to taste her confections will attest to the magic of her baking. She frequently tinkered with her recipes trying to perfect each one, much to the benefit of her family and friends.



Julia particularly relished her role caring for children. Over her lifetime she cared for her niece and nephew during WWII, her own three children and her grandchild, Jessie.



Of all her loves, Julia's greatest joy was spending time with the love of her life, Dr. J Robinson Hicks. Julia met Robin when she was thirteen. On that evening she wrote in her diary; "Today I met the man I am going to marry." And she did. They loved and cared for each other throughout their 67 year marriage.



Julia is survived by her husband, Dr. J. Robin Hicks, daughters, Julia "Julie/Julianah" Carolyn Hicks (Chip) and Robin Leigh Hicks (David); and grandchildren, Jessie Rose Carre, Jacquelyn Marie O'Daly and Stephanie Hicks O'Daly.



In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Carlisle Hicks.



The family expresses its deep gratitude to Southminster and Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region and particularly to her wonderful caregivers, Vivian Williams, Claudia Barfi, and Karen Goins who provided care, love and support.



A private graveside service was held in Evergreen Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be sent the .



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





