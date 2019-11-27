Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julia Ann Royster Hall COLUMBIA - Julia Ann Royster Hall of Columbia, SC, formerly of Charlotte, NC passed away at Harbor Chase Assisted Living on November 19, 2019, of natural causes. She was born in South Boston, Virginia on September 9, 1932, to Fenton Drewery Royster and Clara Tuck Royster. Julia Ann graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem, NC and earned a degree in psychology from Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia in 1954. Julia Ann taught school at Virginia Beach, Virginia where she met the love of her life Charles Davidson Hall who was in the U.S. Navy stationed at Norfolk, Virginia. Julia Ann was a dedicated wife and mother. She was a member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church of Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 60 years. She is survived by her daughter, Clare Ann Hall Effinger (Tom), grandchildren Connor Davidson Effinger, Carolina Rose Effinger and sister, Susan Royster Reynolds of Winston-Salem, NC and seven first cousins. She enjoyed traveling with Charles, visiting her daughter and watching her grandchildren grow up on Lake Murray with the beautiful sunsets. She will be missed by family and friends as a true southern belle. A family memorial service will be held at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, 2721 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin, SC on Wednesday, November 27th, at 10 AM. Donations may be made to Heartstrings Hospice of Columbia, SC.

