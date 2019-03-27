Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Moody Britt. View Sign

Julia Elizabeth Moody Britt, 83, died March 23, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte of complications from COPD and influenza.



Born October 30, 1935 in Sylva, NC, Julia was the daughter of Lily (Calloway) Moody Cabe and Charles Truman Moody. After graduating as Valedictorian of Franklin High School, she attended Western Carolina University where she received a Bachelor's Degree in English and Journalism with High Honors. Julia was also listed in 1957 Who's Who in Colleges and Universities. She earned a Master's Degree in Guidance and English at UNC-Chapel Hill.



After teaching one year at East Mecklenburg High School, she married her college sweetheart, William M. Britt and together they taught for the Army's Dependent Schools from 1960-63 while living in France and Germany. This experience piqued her lifelong love of travel. Her daughter Bronwyn was born in Germany. Two years later, the family returned to the US and settled in Knoxville, TN where twin sons James and Jeffrey were born.



In 1978, Julia reentered the profession in Charlotte at Carmel Academy and chaired the English Department. Her independent school career continued at Charlotte Country Day where she established an exceptional reputation teaching Honors and Advanced Placement courses in American Literature and Composition. Her many accomplishments include: membership in professional organizations on the local, state and national levels; grading AP exams in several states; serving as archivist; encouraging young writers to publish their works. Perhaps her greatest legacy at CCDS is researching and writing the first 50-year history of the school.



Her many friends will cherish their memories of her effervescent personality, keen observations, critical insights, courage, wit, and caring.



She is survived by her daughter Bronwyn Springer (Adam) of NJ; sons W. James Britt and Jeffrey M. Britt of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Helen A. Britt of Stuttgart, Germany and Jeffrey M. Britt, Jr., of Mars Hill, NC; sister Marjorie Menefee of Tamarac, FL; sister-in-law Sarah Britt Scott of Lumberton, NC, and many nieces and nephews.



There will be a private service in Franklin, NC at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC, Charlotte Country Day School or a .

