Julia Nunnally Northrup, 91, died January 14, 2020 at Plantation Estates in Charlotte, N.C.. Judy was the college sweetheart and devoted wife of James Stanton Northrup for 72 years.



Born in Norfolk, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Leslie Wise Nunnally and the late Julia Forrest Nunnally. She graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1950, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.



Judy was a lifetime member of the UNC Alumni Association, a member of the Mint Museum, the Friends of the Mint Museum and a former docent who loved giving tours to 5th graders. Judy enjoyed playing golf for many years at Carmel Country Club, with the ladies golf groups the 9 Holers and the 18 Holers. She was one of the founders of the 9 Holers. She was a former member of the Friends of the Library of Queens University and the Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Association of which she was a Golden Arrow. She was a member of the Myers Park Methodist Church.



Judy loved people, traveling, her family, her Virginia roots, reading, water exercise at the Harris Y, the beach, dogs, her country, the Carolina Tar Heels, and growing beautiful orchids (not necessarily in that order).



She is survived by her husband, her daughter Susan Landergan (Kevin) of Lynchburg Va, her son Jim Northrup (Barbie) of Charlotte, her sister Anne Nielsen (Niel) of Williamsburg Va, 4 grandchildren, Molly Landergan, Brian Landergan, Andrew Northrup (Ginny) and Sarah Northrup, her niece, Bre Crowell (Jeff), nephews Mark Nielsen, David Nielsen (Amy), and Timothy Nielsen (Monika).



A family graveside service is planned in Concord, North Carolina at Oakwood Cemetery.



Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Northrup family.

