Julian D'Amico, Jr., 86, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Gordon Hospice House, Statesville after suffering from lung cancer. He was born October 11, 1932, in Elberton GA, to the late Julian D'Amico and Cora Lee Wylie D'Amico. He is also preceded in death by a son, Joseph D'Amico and two brothers and two sisters. He was a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and spent his career working at Duke Energy. Julian was a selfless man always giving to others and never asking for anything for himself. His church was very important to him. He served on the Church Council at both St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Charlotte and later at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville.



His favorite pastimes were golfing, landscaping and especially hiking with his son, Gary and his grand dog, Sandy.



Julian is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Jean Cansler D'Amico and son, Gary D'Amico.



A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at 1:00 PM at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Visitation for family and friends will be held after the service in the church narthex.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or to Our Town Habitat for Humanity, P. O. Box 1088, Davidson, NC 28036.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the D'Amico family. Condolences may be sent to the family at

