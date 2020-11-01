Julian S Albergotti, Jr.May 20, 1930 - October 28, 2020Charlotte, North Carolina - Julian S Albergotti, Jr, 90, passed peacefully to Heaven on October 28, 2020 at Southminster Retirement Community in Charlotte, NC. Born May 20, 1930 in Charlotte to Colonel Julian S and Myrtle H Albergotti, Julian graduated from Central High School in 1948 and from UNC Medical School in 1955. He and EJ Martin from Hempstead, NY married in Chapel Hill, NC on June 8, 1955.Husband to EJ for 65 years, father to 8, grandfather to 19 and great-grandfather to 8, we celebrate his well lived and accomplished life.Julian's specialty was taking care of his family and others. He served in the US Army in San Antonio, TX and Germany from 1955-1958 for his internship/residency. He practiced family medicine in Charlotte from 1958-1977. Julian especially loved bringing babies into the world and caring for generational families. He had a second career as a Medical Director for Bell South from 1977-1994.Julian was pleased to serve the community and volunteered his time on many boards. Those closest to his heart were serving as Chairman of the Greater Carolinas American Red Cross, Senior Warden of St John's Episcopal Church Vestry, President of the Mecklenburg County Medical Society, President of the UNC Medical Alumni, Chairman of the Charlotte Council on Alcoholism, Chairman of the Shepherd Center of Charlotte and Mayor of Southminster. He loved the Lord and was a member of St John's for 61 years. He enjoyed golf and tended his garden in the back yard that produced bountifully for our large table for many years.Julian was so proud of his family and he beamed when we could all gather in one place. He was always quick to acknowledge that EJ was the one that enabled him to do what he did and that she ran circles around him.Pre-deceasing Julian were his parents and a son-in-law, Bob Clapp. Leaving behind to cherish his memory are EJ, their children: Shep (Trudy), Elizabeth Christenbury (David), Laura Clapp Nason (Steve), Tom, Jean Blackburn (Rick), MaryKay, John, and Julie Bleimann (Tino), his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank the Embrace Health caregivers, particularly Frank, and Hospice staff, particularly Kya. We appreciate you all so much.A service will be held privately for the family due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St John's Episcopal Church, 1623 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226 or Southminster Community Fund, 8919 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210.Arrangements are being made by Robertson Funeral and Cremation Service, 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210; (704) 752-7710.