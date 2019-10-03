Julie Cheryl Brooks, 57, of Charlotte, NC passed away Monday, the 30th of September 2019 at Novant Health - Matthews surrounded by her family. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, the 5th of October 2019 at Ellington Funeral Services. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 PM in the Historic Morehead Street Chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sharon Memorial Park. She is survived by her three children, five grandchildren, one sister and two brothers. A full biography can be read by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 3, 2019