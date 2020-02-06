Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Yang. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julie Norma Yang CHARLOTTE - Julie Norma Yang (White) passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Saturday February 1, 2020. Julie was born on February 25, 1966 to Gaynell and George Norman White of Charlotte, NC. Her loving and giving nature lead her to a career as a caregiver for the elderly (whom all adored her). Spending time with her childhood friends Susan Stroud and Karin Phillips, at the pool, carving pumpkins or going out to eat were some of her favorite pastimes. If you were lucky enough to call Julie your friend, you knew you would always be taken care of. She spent hours cooking delicious meals for her friends and family, shopping for them and helping in any way she could. She loved coming up with fun and creative gifts to give her loved ones around the holidays. Julie always put others before herself. Her ultimate joy however was spending time with her favorite person, her beloved son Wesley Yang. If you knew Julie, you knew Wesley was her pride and joy. Their special, loving bond will continue forever. Surviving to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law Wesley and Casey Yang; father, George Norman White; Brother and sister-in-law Kenny and Candice White; sister and brother-in-law Melody and Danny Bass; nephews Joseph, Jeremy, Jeremiah and Ashton; and nieces Dana and Annabella. She was predeceased in death by her loving mother Gaynell White. Please join Julie's family and friends in a celebration of her life on Saturday February 8, 2020 at The Matthews Reid House (134 West John Street, Matthews, NC 28105) from 2pm to 4pm. Her family would love to reminisce of her love of the beach, pool, parties, friends, family and her dogs and birds.

