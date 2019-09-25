Mr. Julius Spofford Tyson, 66 , Died September 20, 2019. Funeral is 3:00pm Friday September, 27 2019 at The Pageland Community Center, 1113 West McGregor Street, Pageland, S.C. 29728. The family of Mr. Tyson will receive friends from 2:30pm to 3:00pm Friday prior to the service at Pageland Community Center. Viewing is from 4:00pm to 8:00pm September 26, 2019 at King Funeral Home, 28797 Highway 9, Pageland, S.C. 29728. King Funeral Home, Pageland S.C. is entrusted with the Tyson Service. Please call (704)531-0359 or (843)672-6033 for more information.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 25, 2019