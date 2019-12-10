Julius Walter Keziah (1942 - 2019)
Obituary
Julius W. Keziah (CFD, ret.) passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Harris Hospice. He is survived by his wife Chichi, sons Gary and Greg as well as 4 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12th from 11-12:30 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow . Interment with CFD Honors will be in Evergreen City Cemetery. Online condolences may be addressed to carolinafuneral.com. Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 10, 2019
