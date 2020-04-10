Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Caison James. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

June Caison James passed peacefully on April 4, 2020 after a brief illness in Charlotte, NC. Born on August 5, 1934, in Brunswick County, NC she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Ruth Varnum Caison. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Victor E. James, Sr.



June was a graduate of Shallotte High School and attended Cape Fear Community College. She was an active member of Wrightsboro Baptist Church in Wilmington where she taught Sunday school for many years to the Lamplighters class. June was a faithful servant of the Lord.



June is survived by her son, Victor James, Jr. and daughter-in-law, JoAnne, of Durham; daughter, Cyndie James Hobson and son-in-law, Clarke, of Charlotte; grandson, Matthew James and wife, Katherine, of Durham; and granddaughters, Chandler Hobson and Camie Hobson, of Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Cleaford, Willie, and Bob Caison.



A celebration of life service will be held at a future date. Memorial gifts can be made to Wrightsboro Baptist Church, 2736 Castle Hayne Road, Wilmington, NC 28401.





