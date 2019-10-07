Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Carles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June Walsh Carles GARNER, NC - June Walsh Carles passed away on October 4, 2019, leaving behind a strong legacy of love. She never met a stranger and considered her friends as family. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, 11/14/1942. She graduated from St. Andrews School and went on to Western Reserve to obtain her X-ray technology degree. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Robert Carles, son Jeffrey Carles, daughter in law Angela Carles, grandson Davi Carles, daughter Jennifer Carles, son in law Ray Schneider, brother, William Walsh. Everyone who met her loved her. She is terribly missed already. Instead of flowers, please make a donation to Heartland Hospice, a , or buy a gift for someone you love.

