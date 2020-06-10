June "Meme" Allen Murphy Crane, age 84, wife of Henry "Houston" Crane Jr., passed peacefully in her Charlotte home on June 8th surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Monroe, Georgia in 1936 and raised in Charlotte, Mrs. Crane was the daughter of the late Joe and Hazel Murphy and is also survived by her sister Tempie Mullis of Union County, NC.
June was an active member of Covenant United Methodist Church of Charlotte. She also enjoyed an active role, alongside her husband, for the Hornet's Nest Region Antique Car Club, and was a retiree of H&R Block Tax Services; however, her steadfast service to her church, her family as well as volunteering her exceptional seamstress skills to her communities' youth remains her resounding legacy.
In addition to her devoted husband of 65 years, June is survived by her daughter, Sherry Lynn Crane Smith and husband Barry Dean Smith of Mount Holly, NC. Mrs. Crane also leaves behind her beloved sons, Douglas Ray Crane of Iron Station and Henry Houston and wife Shanna Carter Crane III of Lincolnton.
"Meme" is also survived by her adored grandchildren: Tami Starnes, Joshua and Becky Smith, Jeremy and Monica Smith, Juston Smith and Taylor Marie Crane. In addition, Mrs. Crane is survived by 9 great grandchildren.
Due to the current Covid compliance requirements, a private family service will be held graveside at Forest Lawn West on Thursday, June 11th at 10am with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. The graveside service will be officiated by Rev Elise Kennedy and special speaker Rev Joe Mullis.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com and memorials may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church at 6824 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Born in Monroe, Georgia in 1936 and raised in Charlotte, Mrs. Crane was the daughter of the late Joe and Hazel Murphy and is also survived by her sister Tempie Mullis of Union County, NC.
June was an active member of Covenant United Methodist Church of Charlotte. She also enjoyed an active role, alongside her husband, for the Hornet's Nest Region Antique Car Club, and was a retiree of H&R Block Tax Services; however, her steadfast service to her church, her family as well as volunteering her exceptional seamstress skills to her communities' youth remains her resounding legacy.
In addition to her devoted husband of 65 years, June is survived by her daughter, Sherry Lynn Crane Smith and husband Barry Dean Smith of Mount Holly, NC. Mrs. Crane also leaves behind her beloved sons, Douglas Ray Crane of Iron Station and Henry Houston and wife Shanna Carter Crane III of Lincolnton.
"Meme" is also survived by her adored grandchildren: Tami Starnes, Joshua and Becky Smith, Jeremy and Monica Smith, Juston Smith and Taylor Marie Crane. In addition, Mrs. Crane is survived by 9 great grandchildren.
Due to the current Covid compliance requirements, a private family service will be held graveside at Forest Lawn West on Thursday, June 11th at 10am with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. The graveside service will be officiated by Rev Elise Kennedy and special speaker Rev Joe Mullis.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com and memorials may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church at 6824 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 10, 2020.