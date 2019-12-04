Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park 2205 Williamsburg Drive Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-867-6337 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Gastonia 2650 Union Road Gastonia , NC View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Gastonia 2650 Union Road Gastonia , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

June Evelyn Wright Brown died on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born in Andrews, NC on March 27, 1928 and grew up in Bryson City, NC.



She had a strong faith in God, and it showed in the endearing love and optimism that she shared with anyone she met. The world lost a sweetheart with her passing.



She was a loving and supportive wife to her husband William Howard Brown Jr. for 57 years. She met her "Brownie" at Western Carolina University (WCTC at the time), and they were married in 1948 and graduated with Honors in 1949. After short a time in Fairmont, Rockingham, and Cherryville, Bill and June settled in Gastonia in 1965. She taught 2nd grade for 27 years and was an inspiration to many children. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Gastonia for over 50 years and sang in the choir. She was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society for Women Educators.



She was predeceased in death by her parents Troy and Ella Wright, 7 siblings, and husband William Howard Brown Jr.



She is survived by her 3 children and their families: Mace Brown (Chris), Debbie Brown (Dona Leonard), Mike Brown (Rita), and 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Special thanks to all the many caregivers at Brighton Gardens of Charlotte, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region and First Baptist Church Gastonia.



The service to celebrate her life will be held at First Baptist Church Gastonia, 2650 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 at 1 p.m. with visitation from Noon to 1, prior to the observance, followed by the Committal Service at the Mausoleum at Gaston Memorial Park. Arrangements by Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park (see their website for further details).

