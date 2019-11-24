June Pettigrew passed from this earth to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 88.
She was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the daughter of William Langdon Thomas and Hester Holmes Thomas.
June was a career first grade teacher at Windsor Park Elementary School and at Villa Heights Elementary in Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John Dillard Pettigrew, Senior (Donna).
She was also preceded by her parents, a sister Barbara Thomas Mack, and a grandson, William Thomas Pettigrew.
Surviving are children Nancy Pettigrew Ryan (Kevin) and John Dillard Pettigrew, Junior.
Other survivors include a granddaughter Brandy Pettigrew Farmer (Tim), and great grandsons Thomas Pettigrew, Joey Farmer, andJake Farmer.
Those wishing to send memorial gifts are asked to consider Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region (www.hpccr.org) or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.JDRF.org).
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 24, 2019