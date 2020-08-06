June Lovins Leonard, of Charlotte N.C. was born April 12, 1943 in Swainsboro, GA to Gladys and Tom Lovins and died from complications of Alzheimer's in Charlotte, NC on August 2, 2020, while listening to her favorite hymns and surrounded by family.
Her ancestors were early settlers of Emanuel County, GA where she was born and raised in Nunez, GA and Swainsboro, GA. She loved talking about growing up in a small town and especially about her high school years at Swainsboro High School, Class of 1961, where she was a cheerleader and on the Homecoming Court. After high school she worked for an interior design business where she developed an incredible passion for decorating that she carried through life.
In 1966, she married the love of her life, Mike Leonard and later had Michael and April, whom she loved dearly until the day she died. Cooking incredible meals and baking cakes for her family and friends was one of her great pleasures in life. Because of the expansion of Leonard Buildings, they moved to Charlotte in 1975.
After moving to Charlotte, June was one of the founding members of the Montibello "Lady Bugs" Garden Club and was also a member of Carmel Country Club. Raised in the Baptist faith, she and Mike attended Calvary Church. She was always smiling and never left her house without her red lipstick, red nail polish, and earrings! Her grandchildren always said that "Nunie" looked "fancy", especially with her gold jewelry and "leopard print" clothes that she was known for. Going out to eat was one of her and Big Mike's favorite things to do especially at the former Ranch House, Fenwick's, and of course, Hoskin's at North Myrtle Beach! However, being grandparents to their three "absolutely precious" grandchildren was both of their favorite past times.
June was a larger than life character that will be deeply missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Gladys Hall Lovins, brother Dexter Lovins and her beloved husband "Big Mike" Mike Leonard, Sr. She is survived by her children April and John Tegeler and Drs. Michael and Anitha Leonard all of Charlotte, NC. and sister Mavis and Jack Flanders of Swainsboro, GA. Nunie's grandchildren are S. Jacob Tyson Leonard, Elizabeth H. Tegeler, and Leela M. Leonard all of Charlotte. Her surviving sister in laws are Julianne Lovins, Ann L. Scarboro, Helen Leonard, and Sandra Leonard. There are many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, but her nieces Mary Ann Franke, Casey Flanders Jones, and Beth Leonard were very special in her heart.
For the past year, June lived at Elmcroft of Little Avenue where all the staff were so incredibly kind, caring and loving to their "Nunie". We also thank Abigail Durham for being Nunie's friend and care giver up until her final moments. There are so many friends that June leaves special memories with but we want to thank Jim and Sandy Flanders, Libby Helms, Jack and Nancy Langley, Ellen Milano and Sandy Malloy for all their many years of friendship. Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region was wonderful in her last days to provide the family with much support and made sure June passed with peace and dignity. Lastly, we want to thank Drs. David Mabry, Peter Justis, Vanessa Sprague and Andrea Deidrich for their wonderful and compassionate care through the years.
There will be a private memorial service to celebrate June's life at First Presbyterian Church, Charlotte NC Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 2pm with Rev. Charles Williamson officiating. Please join us in the celebration by viewing the service via livestreaming at firstpres-charlotte.org
. A drop in visitation at McEwen Pineville will be available Saturday Aug. 8 from 11:00-2:00 with social distancing applied. Burial will be at a later date in Swainsboro, GA.
We ask that you send donations in June's memory to the "Team Nunie", c/o Alzheimer's Association
4600 Park Road Suite 250 Charlotte, NC 28209 or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Funeral arrangements are provided through McEwen Funeral Home-Pineville, NC and Durden-Hudson Funeral Home, Swainsboro, GA.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
.