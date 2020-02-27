Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Moore Smith. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

June Moore Smith, a.k.a. June Archer or "Scottie," passed away February 23, 2020 at home in Matthews, NC. Predeceased by her second husband William Henry Smith, she is survived by her first husband Duncan Dallas McDuffie, three daughters, Susan Pechar (Mike), Concord, OH, Mary McDuffie-Cary, Indian Land, SC, and Archer Kitchings (Duane), St. Matthews, SC, two step daughters, Sandra Greene, Greensboro, NC, and Susan Land (Lane), Landrum, SC, grandchildren Matthew Pechar, Cameron Carter (Melanie), Sara Cary (Josh Hickok), James Kitchings, Joshua Kitchings, Michael Greene (Tanya), Anna Olenar (Greg), and great grandchildren Jacob, Blakeley, and Addison Hickok, Noel Greene, Lily, Jack, and Tate Hughes, and Ford and Georgia Olenar.



Born September 5, 1931 in Richmond, VA to the late Barnes Thompson Moore and the late Otelia June Simmons Moore, she moved to Tazewell, VA where she grew up in her beloved mountains. Over the years Scottie attended Converse College, worked for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, volunteered at the Hornets' Nest Girl Scout Council, and loved singing with Charlotte's Singing Christmas Tree and as a charter member of the Melody Makers in Matthews. She had a passion for butterflies and adored her dog Buddy and 17 other little dogs through the years. June and her husband Bill co-owned Jubilee Advertising Specialties and loved interacting with people.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr., Matthews, NC 28104 on Saturday, February, 29th at 1:00pm with Pastor Paul Craig of Matthews United Methodist Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620, Novant Hospice, 324 N McDowell Street, Charlotte, NC, 28204, Charlotte Humane Society, or a .



Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service is serving the Smith family. For online condolences please visit





June Moore Smith, a.k.a. June Archer or "Scottie," passed away February 23, 2020 at home in Matthews, NC. Predeceased by her second husband William Henry Smith, she is survived by her first husband Duncan Dallas McDuffie, three daughters, Susan Pechar (Mike), Concord, OH, Mary McDuffie-Cary, Indian Land, SC, and Archer Kitchings (Duane), St. Matthews, SC, two step daughters, Sandra Greene, Greensboro, NC, and Susan Land (Lane), Landrum, SC, grandchildren Matthew Pechar, Cameron Carter (Melanie), Sara Cary (Josh Hickok), James Kitchings, Joshua Kitchings, Michael Greene (Tanya), Anna Olenar (Greg), and great grandchildren Jacob, Blakeley, and Addison Hickok, Noel Greene, Lily, Jack, and Tate Hughes, and Ford and Georgia Olenar.Born September 5, 1931 in Richmond, VA to the late Barnes Thompson Moore and the late Otelia June Simmons Moore, she moved to Tazewell, VA where she grew up in her beloved mountains. Over the years Scottie attended Converse College, worked for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, volunteered at the Hornets' Nest Girl Scout Council, and loved singing with Charlotte's Singing Christmas Tree and as a charter member of the Melody Makers in Matthews. She had a passion for butterflies and adored her dog Buddy and 17 other little dogs through the years. June and her husband Bill co-owned Jubilee Advertising Specialties and loved interacting with people.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr., Matthews, NC 28104 on Saturday, February, 29th at 1:00pm with Pastor Paul Craig of Matthews United Methodist Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620, Novant Hospice, 324 N McDowell Street, Charlotte, NC, 28204, Charlotte Humane Society, or a .Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service is serving the Smith family. For online condolences please visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations