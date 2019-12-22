June Nance Winecoff, 93, of Davidson, NC passed away December 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 12:30-2:00 pm, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church, Davidson, with funeral services following at 2:00 pm. Interment will take place at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery at the conclusion of the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopewell Baptist Church Building Fund, 18841 Davidson-Concord Rd., Cornelius, NC, 28036.
A full obituary can be read at kepnerfh.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 22, 2019