Mrs. Fitch, 92, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.
Born in Gaston County, NC, on Sept. 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Nora Duncan Navey.
Retiring as a secretary for the FBI, Mrs. Fitch attended Providence United Methodist Church.
Preceding her death were her husbands, Charles Reitzel in 1972 and Earl Fitch in 2008.
Surviving is a cousin, Barbara McClintock.
Friends may visit Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 am in Hillcrest Cemetery, Mount Holly, NC.
Online condolences may be shared at wilsonfuneralservice.com.
Born in Gaston County, NC, on Sept. 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Nora Duncan Navey.
Retiring as a secretary for the FBI, Mrs. Fitch attended Providence United Methodist Church.
Preceding her death were her husbands, Charles Reitzel in 1972 and Earl Fitch in 2008.
Surviving is a cousin, Barbara McClintock.
Friends may visit Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 am in Hillcrest Cemetery, Mount Holly, NC.
Online condolences may be shared at wilsonfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 22, 2020.