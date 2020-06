Mrs. Fitch, 92, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.Born in Gaston County, NC, on Sept. 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Nora Duncan Navey.Retiring as a secretary for the FBI, Mrs. Fitch attended Providence United Methodist Church.Preceding her death were her husbands, Charles Reitzel in 1972 and Earl Fitch in 2008.Surviving is a cousin, Barbara McClintock.Friends may visit Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 am in Hillcrest Cemetery, Mount Holly, NC.Online condolences may be shared at wilsonfuneralservice.com