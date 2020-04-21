Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Junior Lee Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Junior Lee Smith BOSTON, MA - Junior Lee Smith was born to John Mack and Rosalee Smith in Charlotte, NC on March 19, 1929. He passed away after a brief illness at the Boston Medical Center Hospital. He married Mamie Lee and together they raised six children. They moved from Charlotte, NC to Boston, MA in the 1960s. He worked for the Necco Candy Company and then worked for Boston College for many years in the Dining Services Department. He leaves to mourn four children Eugene Smith, Ethel Rosita Hunter, Jun Jr. and Paul Smith; two brothers Clarence Suber and Jacob Suber (Regina); his very special cousin Rosetta Taylor; and a host of loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and relatives. A private graveside funeral will be held.

