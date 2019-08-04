Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels 2305 Monroe Avenue Rochester , NY 14618 (585)-244-0770 Send Flowers Obituary

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand in Myrtle Beach, SC.



Born Oct. 7, 1947 in Rochester, NY to Thomas F. Judson and Virginia Pike Judson, both deceased, Jay is survived by his brothers, John P. Judson (Charmaine) of River Hills, SC and Thomas F. Judson, Jr. (Elisabeth) of Victor, NY. He is survived by his wife, Lauren, of Murrells Inlet, SC, and his children, Davis of Washington DC and Virginia of Buffalo, NY. Also surviving are his niece, Bess Riveros (Mauricio) of Fairport, NY and nephews John Judson (Elizabeth) of Amsterdam, Holland, Derek Judson of Hilton Head, SC and Rufus Judson (Amy) of Brighton, NY as well as nine great nieces and nephews.



Jay graduated from Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, MA in 1965. He got both his BS '69 and MA '71 in Architecture from Washington University in St Louis. MO. He belonged to Kappa Sigma.



Jay began his architectural career in Charlotte, NC with Wolf Associates and then Odell Associates. Before marrying Lauren in 1982, he moved back to Rochester where he would have 26 wonderful years at SWBR Architects and Engineers where he was a partner. While there, he had the privilege of serving as President and then CFO. He particularly loved doing college work. Jay left his mark on Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Monroe Community College, St, John Fisher, Roberts Wesleyan and several SUNY campuses. In 2014, the Builders Exchange gave Jay a lifetime achievement award.



Outside of work, Jay enjoyed community involvement. He served on the boards of Family Service of Rochester, Rochester School for the Deaf (where he was honored for 25 years of faithful service), the Seneca Zoo Society, the Nathaniel Rochester Society of RIT, Rochester General Hospital Foundation, Monroe Community College Foundation, Genesee Country Museum, White Haven Memorial Park and the Brighton Architectural Review Board. In South Carolina Jay volunteered in the Stroke Unit at Waccamaw Community Hospital and in the Welcome Center at Hobcaw Barony.



Always joking about suffering from leisure time anxiety, Jay split his time golfing at Myers Park Country Club in Charlotte and the Country Club of Rochester, skiing at Hunt Hollow, fly fishing at the Bungalow, fresh-water fishing on Loughborough Lake in Canada, dining at the Genesee Valley Club or just shooting the bull with his fellow Gaggle members.



By far, Jay's greatest pride and joy were his children. Watching them grow to independent, successful adults made his life complete.



His 2014 retirement took Jay and Lauren to Murrells Inlet, SC. Jay jumped into his new life by enrolling at Coastal Carolina University where he took classes in Spanish, Studio Art and Golf. Sadly a 2015 stroke curtailed many of his activities but he always remained a glass half full guy. He never stopped learning or enjoying life.



Thanks go to the staff at Thrive Assisted Living in Murrells Inlet and Embrace Hospice in Myrtle Beach.



For those who would like to make a donation in Jay's memory, please send it to The Belle Baruch Foundation at Hobcaw Barony, 22 Hobcaw Road, Georgetown, SC 29440. To share a memory of Jay or send a condolence to the family visit

