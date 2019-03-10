Justin Michael Chaffin passed away on March 6, 2019. He was born on February 21, 1984, in Charlotte, NC.
Justin is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Joan Cuthbertson Bagley; maternal grandfather, Robert S. Hatley; and paternal grandfather, Alden Chaffin.
He is survived by his parents, Michael and Theresa (Terre) Chaffin; his paternal grandmother, Glenda McKenzie; aunts and uncles, Katherine Adaire McKenzie, Tina and Walter Bagley; great aunts and uncles, Rita Jordan, Jackie and Bobby Hornback, Carol and Henry Puckett, Laura Cuthbertson, Peggy Cuthbertson, and Peggy and Muriel Hatley. He is also survived by many cousins.
Justin always had a great sense of humor, loved to draw when he was younger, and loved doing electrician work. He also knew a lot of obscure facts and enjoyed passing those facts on to others.
Our hearts are broken and we, as well as his friends will greatly miss him.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm until 8:30 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill Chapel. A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 10, 2019