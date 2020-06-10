Justin Proby
Justin Michael Dean Proby, age 39, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Born in Denver, Colorado, he was a son of Patricia Proby and Victor French.

In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by three children, Teah Willis, Christopher Willis, and Neveah Willis; seven sisters, Rhonda Proby, Sandra Proby, Janella Thaxton, Trinella Hinex, Victoria French, Brianna Lake, and Iyanah French; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service will entombment to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
JUN
13
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
