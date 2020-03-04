K. Marshall Winstead CHARLOTTE - K. Marshall Winstead of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Marshall grew up in Sanford, NC and was a graduate of N.C. State University. Upon graduating from NC State, Marshall became a lieutenant in the US Navy and worked as an aeronautical engineer with NASA. After moving to Charlotte, Marshall worked for Piedmont Energy System and later started his own company, Creative System Concepts, Inc. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church where he served as deacon and chaired numerous committees. Marshall is survived by his wife, Sharon Gilstrap Winstead; five sons, Marshall Winstead, Jr. (Marissa), Stan Winstead (Tammy), Ty Cobb, III (Mary) Jason Cobb (Janine), Cameron Cobb (Monetha), and nine grandchildren whom he adored. A memorial service to celebrate Marshall's life will be held on Thursday, March 5, at 2:00 PM, in the sanctuary of Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Rd. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to the Western Carolina Chapter of the . Donations can be made online or checks can be made to Western Carolina Chapter (In Honor of Marshall Winstead) and mailed to - 4600 Park Road Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

