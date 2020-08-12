1/
Karen Ann Leon McLaughlin
1943 - 2020
Mrs. McLaughlin, 77, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 after a short illness; her husband and most importantly, love of her life, Moe, at her side.

Born July 29, 1943 in CT, she was raised in Scranton, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dorothy Burns Leon. Karen was part of a huge Lebanese community with an extended family of cousins, uncles, and aunts. She was very proud of her Lebanese heritage.

Karen is survived by her husband, John McLaughlin, Sr. (Moe) of 55 years; children: John Jr. of Charlotte, NC, Michelle of Collierville, TN, and Jason (Katie) of Concord, NC. She was incredibly devoted to her granddaughters: Kathleen, Lauren, and Allison Pfingstag, and Ella Erickson. Also, a brother, Bedway "Buddy" Leon (Jackie) of Clarks Summit, PA; four sisters: Cheryl Hofsommer of Scranton, PA, Mary Jo Zahorchak (Dennis) of Scranton, PA, Lillian Crapella (Frank) of Clarks Summit, PA and Dorothy Nichols (Paul) of Scranton, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.

Please visit the funeral home website (www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com) to read her full obituary and photos.

We hope that you take a moment to share a story, a memory, or favorite recipe from Karen.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 12, 2020.
