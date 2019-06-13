Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Braun. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Harmon Belk Braun was surrounded by her loving family when she peacefully passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born August 26, 1946 in Lexington, SC to the late Margaret Bullard Harmon and Frederick Clark Harmon, Sr. She graduated from Garinger High School in Charlotte, Class of 1960. As a young mother, she went back to school at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. She graduated with a degree in Physical Therapy and specialized in Pediatrics, Geriatrics, and Nursing Home management.



Karen is survived by her husband, John Braun of Irving, TX; her two sons, Matthew Belk (Stephanie) of Monroe and Jeffrey Belk of Waxhaw; one Step-son, Anthony Belk (Brenda) of New Orleans, La; two brothers, Mark Harmon (Sheryl) of Matthews, NC, and Rick Harmon (Joann) of Wheeling West, VA; and one sister, Susan Harmon Wysotski of Charlotte, NC; as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by her 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren who loved her dearly.



Anyone who knew Karen was touched by her radiant spirit. When she entered a room, the mood immediately lightened as fun and laughter ensued. She was loving, giving, and generous with her affection. In the last few years, although a stroke left her without her voice, she remained strong and determined to enjoy life, especially with her beloved family.



The family will be accepting visitors at Rolling Hills Country Club in Monroe on June 15th at 1pm to honor Karen in a celebration of life ceremony. Flowers can be sent to Rolling Hills.

Karen Harmon Belk Braun was surrounded by her loving family when she peacefully passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born August 26, 1946 in Lexington, SC to the late Margaret Bullard Harmon and Frederick Clark Harmon, Sr. She graduated from Garinger High School in Charlotte, Class of 1960. As a young mother, she went back to school at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. She graduated with a degree in Physical Therapy and specialized in Pediatrics, Geriatrics, and Nursing Home management.Karen is survived by her husband, John Braun of Irving, TX; her two sons, Matthew Belk (Stephanie) of Monroe and Jeffrey Belk of Waxhaw; one Step-son, Anthony Belk (Brenda) of New Orleans, La; two brothers, Mark Harmon (Sheryl) of Matthews, NC, and Rick Harmon (Joann) of Wheeling West, VA; and one sister, Susan Harmon Wysotski of Charlotte, NC; as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by her 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren who loved her dearly.Anyone who knew Karen was touched by her radiant spirit. When she entered a room, the mood immediately lightened as fun and laughter ensued. She was loving, giving, and generous with her affection. In the last few years, although a stroke left her without her voice, she remained strong and determined to enjoy life, especially with her beloved family.The family will be accepting visitors at Rolling Hills Country Club in Monroe on June 15th at 1pm to honor Karen in a celebration of life ceremony. Flowers can be sent to Rolling Hills. Published in Charlotte Observer on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close