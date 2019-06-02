Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Casey Packey. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Packey, 52, passed away on May 29, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1967 near Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of Robert and Nancy (Smith) Casey.



Karen was a graduate of East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, NC and obtained a BSN degree from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill where she was also a Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority member. Karen and Matthew were married in April of 1991 and previously lived in Greenville, SC where Karen was a nurse in the labor and delivery unit of the St. Francis Women's and Family Hospital. After returning to the Charlotte area, Karen continued her nursing career in the labor and delivery unit of Presbyterian Medical Center. Following the birth of her second child, Karen retired from nursing and became a full time mom - a job she cherished like no other. As her children became adults, Karen returned to work at Ann Taylor Loft as a retail associate. Karen was full of joy and found friends easily, always taking an interest in or caring for others. Karen was also a fitness enthusiast, regularly attending fitness classes, running 10K and 1/2 marathon races. Karen enjoyed travel with her family and had a particular passion for Disney.



Karen and her persistent smile and joyous attitude will be missed by many, but all take comfort knowing she is with her Lord and Savior now.



She is survived by her husband, Matthew Packey and her children, Lindsay and James, as well as Nancy Casey (mother) and Gordon Casey (brother). Preceding her in death was Robert Casey (father).



The service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 7 at Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 South Trade Street Matthews, NC 28105.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers and cards that people consider a memorial contribution to Matthews United Methodist Church benevolence fund. Gifts can be mailed to the church or submitted online at



Published in Charlotte Observer on June 2, 2019

