Karen Garner O'Neill, 62, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2020.
Born June 12, 1958 in Kansas City, Missouri; Karen grew up in Greensboro, NC before moving to Charlotte. She graduated from Myers Park High School and then spent much of her life in Kearny, NJ before ultimately returning to Charlotte. Karen was always industrious, working as a property manager, waitress, crossing guard, and spent most of her career managing the call center operations for the transplant team at NJ Sharing Network.
She loved the beach, a good book, Trivial Pursuit and a game of Scrabble. She was cool, tough, and fiercely loving and loyal to her family and friends, whom she cherished.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Bischoff, and her father, John Garner. She is survived by her devoted fiance and companion, Mike Andreas; her daughter, Michelle Curnow; son, John O'Neill (Mary Mitchell); daughter, Catherine Gamache (Reed); her siblings, Valerie Rose (Steve), Pamela Walker (Jamie), and Therese Garner (Charles Pettigrew); her step-mother, Laurie Garner; her grandchildren, Tyler, Delaney, Jack and Rory as well as loving members of the O'Neill family and other dear family and friends.
A small, private service will be held at Harry & Bryant Funeral Home in Charlotte. A celebration of Karen's life will also be held at a later date in New Jersey with details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation (tnbcfoundation.org).
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 17, 2020.