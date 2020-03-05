Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen James Cline. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen James Cline, 63, of Charlotte, left this Earth on March 1, 2020 to go to her new home in Heaven.



She graduated from Olympic High School in 1975. She was previously employed by Morgan Stanley as a wire operator for 30 years.



Karen was a faithful servant of God and taught Children's Sunday School for many years. She also sang in the choir and served on many different committees. Karen participated in the CROP Walk every year and was recognized as being a top fundraiser. She also loved to bowl and was on three different leagues.



She was an angel on Earth and will be missed so much by so many people.



Karen was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Kenny Cline; her father, Eugene James; and her brother, Larry James. She is survived by her mother, Norma James; her daughter, Shannon Melton (Jeff); her four special blessings of her life, her grandchildren, MacKenzie, Brian Jr., Kuyler, and Caydence Malone; her sisters, Sharon Sneed and Cathy James; and her brother, Tommy James (Leslie). Karen dearly loved her family including her many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A Memorial Service to honor Karen's life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Reverend Jeff Pinkston will be officiating.



Memorials may be sent to Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill, 15000 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28278.





Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 5, 2020

