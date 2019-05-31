Karen Farr Lipsey MT. HOLLY - Karen Farr Lipsey, 53, passed away May 24th, 2019, leaving behind a wake of positive energy and kindness we must all now strive to emulate. Karen is survived by her husband, Dan Lipsey, her loving son, Ben Dewar, and two stepdaughters as well as her mother Sharon Bailey and husband/stepfather, Les Bailey, father, Richard Farr, stepmother, Mary Ellen Farr, brother, Rick Farr and wife Jennifer of Madison, CT, sister, Kim Slezak and husband Pierre of Charlotte and a vast multitude of close friends. Her life and memory will be celebrated at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 1st, at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, 101 Oak Grove St., Mt. Holly, NC 28120.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2019