Karen Sue Haynes, age 66, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on August 14, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Muncie, Indiana on October 3, 1952 to Betty (Richison) and Roscoe Shrack.



She attended Cowan High School in Indiana and graduated in 1970. She then earned an Associate's Degree in Computer Programming and Applied Sciences from Ivy Tech in 1972. She was recently retired from American & Efird where she had worked for the last 20 years as a Sr. Systems Analyst.



Karen had a passion for gardening, landscaping, and home improvement projects. She was never one to sit still for too long. She was a very intelligent, independent, strong woman who would always tell you like it is. She loved dogs and provided a forever home for several Collies and Labrador Retrievers through the years. Some of her other favorite things to do were spending time with her daughter, laughing, shopping, reading books, researching things on the internet, and playing on her iPad.



Karen is survived by her only daughter, Cindy Haynes; and her two beloved dogs, Roxie and Marley. She is predeceased by her mother, Betty (Richison) VanCamp; her father, Roscoe Shrack; and sister, Deborah Kay Lolley.



A private memorial will be held for close friends and family at later date.





