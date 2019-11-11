Karen, 47, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her home in Charlotte, NC. She was in the company of her loving family.
Born March 27, 1972, Karen was the wife of Bryan Bryant and mother to Taylor and Kinley Bryant and daughter of Ken and Nellie Thomas. Following graduation from East Mecklenburg High School, Karen worked in the field of dentistry as Office Manager for Dr. Faucette. After the birth of two daughters, Karen focused her life on the love and care of her family.
Karen and her family worshiped our Lord and Savior at Transformation Church in Indian Land, SC. Karen loved to send her husband and daughters daily Scriptures to encourage them and strengthen their faith and walk with Jesus Christ our Lord.
Karen was a breast cancer survivor whose life's joy was to see her family live life. She adored her husband, Bryan Bryant, whom she married May 6, 2000. She was also a devoted mother who loved attending all school activities while her girls were growing up. An avid sports fan, she loved to watch and cheer for her favorite football and basketball teams.
Karen is survived by her husband of 19 years, Bryan Bryant; two children, Taylor Bryant and Kinley Bryant, of Charlotte; her father, Ken Thomas; and brothers, Mark and Chris Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nellie Thomas.
Karen's family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14th at McEwen Funeral Service - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Road, followed by a celebration of her life at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider () or Women Breast Cancer (Susan G. Komen Womens Cancer research) (www.Komen.org).
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 11, 2019