Karen Lynn Whipple CHARLOTTE - Karen Lynn Whipple was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 8th, 1959. She lost her years-long fight with cancer at her home in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019. She was the daughter of Joseph Carl and Max Joyce Rasmussen, and was the youngest of five siblings: Tawnya, John, David and Terry. She loved to be outdoors and create with her hands. She spent hours in the backyard creating fairy gardens, troll gardens, and her own secret garden. She loved animals, spending time with her dogs and cats, as well as the other animals that she sat. She was an active participant and mentor at the Carolina Renaissance Festival with her character, Maggie Bliss. She was always one to accept unconditionally, assist those in need, take those who needed shelter, and love without restraint. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Randall Owen, and their four children: Randall Jacob (Ivan), Heather Lynn (Brandon), Jessie Hayden (Rebecca) and John Carl (Elizabeth). She also has three grandchildren.

