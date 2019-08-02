Karl P. McCorkle, 86, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Tuesday, the 30th of July 2019 after his brave battle with cancer. He was born the 7th of March, 1933, one of seven children to the late Oscar McCorkle and Hattie Elwood McCorkle. Karl served faithfully The United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked with Queen City Foundry for 29 years and Carolina Foundry for 30 years before. Karl loved his NASCAR, National Hockey League- The Checkers, the Carolina Panthers and a life long Washington Redskin fan. The family will gather to pay respects from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM, Saturday, the 3rd of August 2019 at Ellington Funeral Services. A graveside service will follow at Forest Lawn West Cemetery with Military Honors. He is survived by four children: Kathy Mace of Charlotte, NC, Donnie McCorkle of Lancaster, SC, Tammy McCorkle and Cindy McCorkle both of Charlotte, NC; seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; two brothers: Larry McCorkle of Charlotte, NC and Ray McCorkle of Front Royal, VA.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 2, 2019