Katharine Cross Craig (Kitty) passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019 at The Cypress of Charlotte at the age of 102. Kitty was the daughter of Matilda Borda Cross and Harold S. Cross.
Kitty attended The Ogontz School and Junior College in Rydal, PA. She was a member of both the Charlotte and Blowing Rock Country Clubs and was an avid golfer for 80 years. Her hobbies included arranging flowers, gardening, sports and family. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis A. O'Neill, and married David J. Craig, Jr. in 1967, moving from Philadelphia to Charlotte, NC following their marriage.
Kitty is survived by two of her three children: Bradford K. O'Neill (Helga) of Tegucigalpa, Honduras and Judith O'Neill Tate (Robert) of Longmont, CO. "Gammy" had 10 grandchildren; 26 greats; and three great-greats. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra O'Neill Gillin; her sister, Mary C. Lueders; and her brothers, Harold S. Cross and Bradford K. Cross.
A celebration of her life will be held from 2:00-5:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Community Room at the Cypress of Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood-Charlotte, 700 S. Torrence St., Charlotte, NC 28204, or to a .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 15, 2019