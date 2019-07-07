Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Carlton "Kathy" Hughes. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Great Room at Southminster Retirement Center 8919 Park Rd Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathy, 92, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her residence in Charlotte. She was in the company of loving friends and the devoted care of Hospice and Southminster healthcare.



Born November 13, 1926, she was the daughter of Linnie and Judge Charles Davis. Kathy graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where she met her future husband, Paul G. Hughes. She was a stay-at-home mom raising two sons, Charles Stephen and Michael Paul in Northville, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.



Kathy was an avid bridge player and sparkling hostess. Prior to her marriage, she was a marketing consultant for Proctor and Gamble and traveled throughout the United States. Her husband, Paul, was a vice president at Ford Motor Company, a position that afforded an interesting life. They lived in London (twice) and in Paris. While in England, Kathy discovered and researched 19th century relief molded jugs and authored two books on the subject. Upon Paul's retirement in 1985, they moved to River Hills, SC. That year, they opened an antique gallery (Tudor House) on Selwyn Avenue specializing in 19th-century oils and ceramics. The shop gave Kathy many satisfying years of successful business. She travelled back and forth to England on many buying trips often accompanied by her best friend and co-worker, Beth Coleman.



Kathy is survived by her son, Michael Hughes, and her sister-in-law, Carol Davis, who has been a close friend and confidant. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hughes; son, Stephen Hughes; and her brother, Charles H. Davis junior.



A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Great Room at Southminster Retirement Center, 8919 Park Rd., Charlotte. A brief remembrance of Kathy will be followed by music and light refreshments. A private interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery earlier in the week.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte region (



Condolences may be offered at





