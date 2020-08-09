Katherine Cook "Kitty" CHARLOTTE - Katherine "Kitty" Cook died at peace with God on July 18, 2020. Surviving are her husband of 71 years, Murrell; daughters Joy (Michael Sullivan) Cook, and Linda (Steve) Davis, sons Ivey (Valerie) Cook, and Tom (Kasha Winnicki) Cook; 6 Grandchildren and 1 Great-grandchild. Kitty was a true pioneer. She was an accountant, pilot, and hobby car mechanic, plus the best wife and mom ever. Please post condolences, stories, photos at https://www.harrisburgfc.com/obituary/Katherine-Cook