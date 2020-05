Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Katherine Elizabeth McGill, 86 of Charlotte, passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020 at her residence. Graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens 8901 Lawyers Road. Grier Funeral Service 115 John McCarroll Avenue entrusted with arrangements.



