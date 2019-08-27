Katherine Kaiser "KK" Ughetta passed away on Sunday August 25, 2019 at her home in Charlotte. She was in the company of her loving family.
Born May 17, 2004 in New York City, NY; KK was the daughter of Robert Lusk Ughetta and Christine Richardson Ughetta. She moved with her family to Charlotte NC in 2005. She attended St Gabriel's Pre-school, Cotswold Elementary, and the Metro School. She enjoyed the outdoors, swimming, swinging, and receiving the best hugs in the world.
She is survived by her parents, Robert and Christine Ughetta; two siblings, Mimi Ughetta and Bo Ughetta of Charlotte, NC; and her grandparents, William C. Ughetta and Mary L. Ughetta of Vero Beach FL, and Kenneth Richardson of Potomac, MD.
A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, August 29 at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be private.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.HarryandBryantFuneralHome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 27, 2019