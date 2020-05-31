Katherine (Jones) Peterson
1944 - 2020
Katherine Peterson, 76 years of age, passed from this life Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Brookline, Missouri.

Katherine was born April 15, 1944 in Great Falls, South Carolina the daughter of William Issac and Katherine (Smith) Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters: Susan Ludes and Mary Florence Jones.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jim; two daughters: Mary and Katherine of the home; a son: Billy Smith of Greenville, South Carolina; brother-in-law: Bob Peterson of Chicago, Illinois; a sister-in-law: Pamela Anders; two sisters: Nancy Legg of York, South Carolina, and Patricia Hodges of Charlotte, North Carolina, and many friends.

Visitation will be Monday, June 1, 2020 from 11:30 until 1:00 p.m. A memorial celebration of her life will be at 1: 00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.

Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
