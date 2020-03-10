Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Repinski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Repinski MT. PLEASANT - Katherine Repinski, age 68, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away peacefully at home February 11th, 2020. Katherine was born June 10th, 1951, in Flint Michigan to Wallace and Mary Repinski. She was the youngest of two children. Kathi attended Seaholm High School in Birmingham, Michigan She graduated from Western Michigan University where she was class president and drum majorette for the marching band. Shortly after entering the work force she completed graduate studies at the University of Detroit and Kettering University. Kathi pursued a career with General Motors and Electronic Data Systems in the Detroit area. She married Henry Clay Furches in December 1987 and resided in Bloomfield Hills. Over the course of her work life career opportunities took her to Florida, Ohio and Washington, DC before accepting a position with Ingersoll Rand in Davidson, NC, until her retirement in 2019. Throughout her career she was a loyal and dedicated employee in her work life and a valuable source of knowledge and wisdom for her colleagues. She pursued her passion for classical music and symphonic concerts and was a devotee of opera, theatre and literature. She was a former member of the Wagner Society of Washington DC. Additionally, her household was rarely without one or two dogs adopted from animal shelters. Kathi is survived by her brother Dennis (Sharon) of St. Louis, MO and her former spouse Clay Furches of Cornelius, NC; her stepson Jonathan (Michelle) and their daughter Emma of Cornelius, NC; Lee (Amy) Furches and children Sarah, Erin, and Jacqueline of Alexandria, Virginia, and Claire (Robert) Shults and Logan of Atlanta. She leaves behind many friends and colleagues. Her cremains will be interred privately in Charleston, SC. A memorial service will be held at St. Marks' Episcopal Church in Huntersville on Thursday, March 12th, 2020, at 11 AM. The service will be followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra or the Humane Society.

