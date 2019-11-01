Katheryn Yount Goodman, 105, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Covenant United Methodist Church. Family will be receiving from 11:00 a.m. until the service. Flowers may be sent to Covenant UMC after 9 a.m. on Saturday. Donations can be made to Covenant United Methodist Memorial Fund or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 1, 2019