Katheryn Yount Goodman (1914 - 2019)
Service Information
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-752-7710
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Covenant United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Covenant United Methodist Church
Obituary
Katheryn Yount Goodman, 105, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Covenant United Methodist Church. Family will be receiving from 11:00 a.m. until the service. Flowers may be sent to Covenant UMC after 9 a.m. on Saturday. Donations can be made to Covenant United Methodist Memorial Fund or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 1, 2019
